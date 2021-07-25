Devastating Landslide In Himachal Kills 9, 3 Severely Injured

A landslide on Sunday claimed lives of at least nine people in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.

Batseri bridge also collapsed in the landslide of which video surfaced all over the internet.

In the video that surfaced, boulders of land could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse.

Cars stationed below the bridge were crushed as it broke down into pieces.

According to Superintendent of Police in Kinnaur district, Saju Ram Rana, nine people had lost lives, three suffered injuries.

All the nine deceased are said to be tourists.

Meanwhile, rescue teams were deployed at the site.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inquired about the incident, and informed that immediate relief is being provided.

He said, “I spoke to the Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident. The administration has started rescue operation at the spot & immediate relief is being provided there. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu had raised an alarm, urging people not to venture too close to water bodies.

“Don’t venture too close to water bodies, especially in monsoons. HP is blessed with natural beauty, which attracts people to rivers, rivulets, lakes and ponds. Be reminded that 156 persons lost their lives due to drowning in the 13 month period between 01.01.2020 to 31.01.2021,” he said in a tweet.