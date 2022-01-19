NationalTop Stories

DGCA Suspends Scheduled International Flights Till Feb 28

By Pratidin Bureau
International commercial flights that were scheduled both to and from India will remain suspended till February 28, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday.

In a freshly released order today, the DGCA informed that scheduled commercial international flights will remain suspended till February 28 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

However, the flights under air bubble arrangements will not be affected, the DGCA order added.

Notably, in November 2021, the Centre had decided to resume international flight operations from December 15. The emergence of the new strain of Covid-19, Omicron, drove in a fresh wave of the pandemic.

The government was forced thus forced to withdraw the decision to resume scheduled international flights days before January 15.

