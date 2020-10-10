DGP Mahanta Press Meet On SI Scam – Key Highlights

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday held a press meet where he mentioned about various arrests made in the SI exam scam and also made revelations that were unearthed during the investigation.

The press meet was held at 4th APBn in Kahilipara.

Key Highlights :-

1. A total of 45 arrests were made in the last 20 days in connection to the case from various parts of the state mostly from Nalbari.

2. The reason for paper leak is the main motive of investigation.

3. Large amounts of cash were seized during the pursuit of investigation including Rs 3 crore from Abhaypuri and Rs 1.5 crore from Barpeta.

4. “We have taken all the responsibility of conducting recruitment exams from private agencies, he said, adding that “we however may have to hire someone for technical support.”

5. The Central Investigation Department (CID) has procured digital and electronic evidences linking to the case. 16 people were arrested in the ring including 5 students, he said.

6. The paper leak, money trade, the process and operation – everything is being investigated.

7. On September 25, competent authorities were written a letter to cancel the licenses of two hotels owned by PK Dutta.

8. A range rover was recovered from Bhangagarh belonging to Saroj Sharma, along with a blank cheque and admit card.

9. Four hard drives were seized from Krishna global office during a search operation.

10. ADGP GP Singh, who is assigned to the case, is smoothly conducting the investigation, said Mahanta. He added that more arrests will be made in the coming days.