DGP welcomes militants into mainstream

Assam Director General of Police (DGP), Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta welcomed the 644 militants of various outfits, who laid down their arms on Thursday at the GMCH auditorium in Guwahati in presence of CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Today marks a historic day for Assam. We are moving past a period of disturbance to an era of peace,” DGP Mahanta said. He also applauded the Assam Police personnel for their untiring efforts, and their “sincerity” to embrace the militants into the mainstream.

It may be mentioned here that 644 militants of ULFA, NDFB, KLO, NLFB, NSLO and Adivasi Dragon Force have surrendered along with 167 arms and ammunition.