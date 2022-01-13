Dharam Singh Saini Becomes 8th Minister To Quit BJP Ahead Of UP Polls

BJP leader Dharam Singh Saini became the latest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to quit the party, becoming the eighth exit from the party prior to the polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi Adityanath government lost a third minister with the crucial elections less than a month away. Dharam Singh Saini, an OBC leader quit the party after he had earlier denied reports of quitting just 24 hours ago.

They are all likely to join Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

Notably, Saini had also slammed Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit first and led the way for a series of exits. “I am and will be in the BJP. I am not leaving the party,” Mr. Saini had said in a video he released to refute the reports.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath had also reportedly called Mr. Saini to persuade him to stay.

Mr. Saini, who was earlier with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), had joined the BJP in 2016 along with Swami Prasad Maurya.

