Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Dharjya Konwar has been sent to judicial custody. The Kamrup CJM court on Tuesday evening sent Konwar to judicial custody.

Along with Konwar, the court also sent Bitu Sonowal to judicial custody. They were arrested in connection with a case registered at Basishtha Police Station.

According to sources, they were arrested for allegedly provoking and inciting the anti-CAA protesters.