EducationNationalTop Stories

Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Digital Education Initiatives

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: Twitter/DharmendraPradhan

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the Digital Education initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, among others. Minister of State Smt Annapurna Devi;  MoS Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and MoS Dr. Subhas Sarkar also attended the meeting.

“Reviewed digital initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya and National Digital Education Architecture(N-DEAR). New-age education will leverage technology to be open, inclusive, and accessible,” the minister tweeted.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation of NE States
Related News

PM Narendra Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation of NE States

Govt’s Drugs Campaign Is A Political Weapon: Akhil…

1983 Cricket World Cup Hero Yashpal Sharma Dies

Assam Cattle Prevention Bill 2021: Ban on Sale of Beef in…

Emphasizing the importance of leveraging technology in Education, Shri Pradhan said that technology would help in achieving the goals of open, inclusive, and accessible education.

A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the Education sector, he added.

The Minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards the digital medium of education and assured that Digital initiatives taken by the Ministry to ensure continuity of Education will be further strengthened and institutionalised.

Also Read: Govt’s Drugs Campaign Is A Political Weapon: Akhil Gogoi
You might also like
Assam

Thiruvananthapuram Express Catches Fire at Slichar Station

Assam

Lachit Award for Uddhab Bharali

World

1,65,000 people affected by AIDS in Pakistan: NACP

Sports

Assam Sports Pensioners’ Names Announced

National

Baby falls off speeding jeep

Assam

Assam: Five COVID-19 patients discharged

Comments
Loading...