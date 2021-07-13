Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Digital Education Initiatives

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the Digital Education initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, among others. Minister of State Smt Annapurna Devi; MoS Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and MoS Dr. Subhas Sarkar also attended the meeting.

“Reviewed digital initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya and National Digital Education Architecture(N-DEAR). New-age education will leverage technology to be open, inclusive, and accessible,” the minister tweeted.

Emphasizing the importance of leveraging technology in Education, Shri Pradhan said that technology would help in achieving the goals of open, inclusive, and accessible education.

A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the Education sector, he added.

The Minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards the digital medium of education and assured that Digital initiatives taken by the Ministry to ensure continuity of Education will be further strengthened and institutionalised.