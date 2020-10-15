Top StoriesRegional

Dhekiajuli: 4 Dead, 8 Injured In Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
In an unfortunate incident on Thursday, eight people were injured and four died on the spot including an infant and her mother in a road accident that took place in Robortal area of Dhekiajuli.

According to sources, the victims were travelling from Dhubri to Jorhat in their Tata sumo vehicle when it collided head-on with an oncoming truck, completely disfiguring the vehicle and killing four passengers inside it including an infant who was in her mother’s lap.

The deceased, who were identified as Abdul Aziz Khan, Babul Ali, Fujeda Bibi and Ariful Haque, were residents of Dhubri.

Furthermore, the eight people who injured were rushed to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital soon after.

