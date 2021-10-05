Dhemaji: 1 Of The 3 Missing Person’s Dead Body Recovered On River Bank

One dead body of the three missing people in the Jiadhal river of Dhemaji has been recovered on Tuesday.

According to sources, the dead body has been identified to be of Dineshwar Mili alais Jaggu Mili.

The dead body of Jaggu Mili has been found in buried state in the sand after the water of the Jiadhal river washed his body to the river bank.

Earlier on Monday, a group of people fell into the river and three of them were swept away by the speeding current of the water.

The mishap took place while a group of 10 men were bring bamboo from Arunachal Pradesh to Melang on Monday afternoon.

Out of the 10 men, 7 persons managed to swim and save their lives while the other three were swept away.

The dead bodies of other two missing persons are yet to be recovered.

