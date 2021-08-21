Dhemaji: 2 College Girls Stabbed By Library Assistant

By Pratidin Bureau
Dhemaji Girls Stabbed
Sensational incident took place on Saturday in the broad daylight where 2 girls of Maridhal College were being stabbed and tried to be murdered in Dhemaji town.

According to sources, the two girls were attempted to be murdered by an employee of Maridhal college itself.

The accused has been identified as the library assistant of Maridhal College named Chintu Sarma.

Miscreant Chintu Sarma stabbed the two girls using an extremely sharp weapon and tried to kill them in the broad daylight on Saturday.

According to sources, the two girls have been severely attacked by the miscreant Chintu Sarma and are currently in serious condition.

Meanwhile, both of the victims have been admitted to the hospital.

