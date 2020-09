In a shocker from Demow (Dhemaji), a mother killed her 2-year old daughter with her own hands on Saturday morning.

The incident happened in Rajen village of Rajmai after the husband and the wife had a quarrel in the morning. Following which the mother at one point, identified as one Puja Uria, slammed the child on the ground resulting in her death.

The deceased child was identified as Nandini Uria, a 2-year old.

The mother has been arrested soon after by the police.