Dhemaji: 400 Paged Chargesheet Filed In Nandita Saikia Murder Case

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dhemaji Murder

The much awaited Chargesheet has been filed against the heinous murder of Nandita Saikia of Dhemaji a month ago.

After 36 days of the horrific murder case, the Dhemaji Police have filed a 400 paged chargesheet on Monday.

Section 342/324/307/302 of IPC has been imposed on the accused murderer Rintu Sharma.

The chargesheet has been filed on Monday with signatures of more than 40 people against Rintu Sharma in the monsterous murder case of Nandita Saikia of Dhemaji.

Earlier on August 21, Nandita Saikia and her friend Kashmiri Dutta was on their home back from Maridhal College when all of a sudden, Rinku Sharma, the library assistant of the same college stabbed both the girls in the middle of the road in broad daylight.

Nandita Saikia succumbed to her wounds on Wednesday, August 25 around 1.10 am after being brutally attacked by her college library assistant who was also allegedly her ex-boyfriend.

