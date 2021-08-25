Dhemaji Girl Who Was Stabbed By College Library Bearer, Succumb To Her Injuries

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dhemaji Girl Succumbs to Injuries

Nandita Saikia succumbed to her wounds on Wednesday around 1.10 am after being brutally attacked by her college library bearer.

Nandita breathed her last at a hospital in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

Nandita was a under- graduate student of the Maridhorol College. Nandita was attacked by a young man working as a bearer in the library called Rintu Sharma of the same college.

Related News

Indian Currency Falls By 5 Paise To Close At 74.24 Against…

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem Walks Away With Neeraj…

Assam: 2 More injured in Police Encounter

19.5 Kg Ganja, 45 Phensydyl Bottles Seized At…

Rintu attacked Nandita near Dhemaji bus station last Saturday.

Nandita was later undergoing treatment in a critical condition at Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Nursing Home.

Rintu also attacked Nandita’s classmate Kashmira Dutta. He attacked Nandita in her head with a sharp weapon and attacked Kashmiri in other parts of the body.

Also Read: Dhemaji: 2 College Girls Stabbed By Library Assistant

You might also like
Top Stories

Post BJP manifesto, AGP circus continues

Assam

Meklaha-Dhoti run of Pinkathon

Top Stories

Key Decisions taken in Assam Council of Ministers meet

National

New Petition in SC by Nirbhaya Convict, Hanging Unlikely on Feb 1

Assam

People Who Ignored Advice To Avoid Sensitive Social Media Posts Arrested: CM Sarma

Top Stories

USA: TikTok To Partner With Oracle, Walmart