Dhemaji Girl Who Was Stabbed By College Library Bearer, Succumb To Her Injuries

Nandita Saikia succumbed to her wounds on Wednesday around 1.10 am after being brutally attacked by her college library bearer.
Nandita breathed her last at a hospital in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.
Nandita was a under- graduate student of the Maridhorol College. Nandita was attacked by a young man working as a bearer in the library called Rintu Sharma of the same college.
Rintu attacked Nandita near Dhemaji bus station last Saturday.
Nandita was later undergoing treatment in a critical condition at Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Nursing Home.
Rintu also attacked Nandita’s classmate Kashmira Dutta. He attacked Nandita in her head with a sharp weapon and attacked Kashmiri in other parts of the body.