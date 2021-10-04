Dhemaji: Group Of 10 Men Falls In Jiadhal River, 3 Missing

By Pratidin Bureau on October 4, 2021

Mishap reportedly took place in the mouth of Jiadhal river in Assam’s Dhemaji on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, a group of people fell into the river and three of them were swept away by the speeding current of the water.

As per sources, the three missing persons has been identified as Kekai Narah, Jagu Mili and Shailaram Payeng respectively. All three of them are residents of Dhemaji.

The mishap took place while a group of 10 men were bring bamboo from Arunachal Pradesh to Melang on Monday afternoon.

Out of the 10 men, 7 persons managed to swim and save their lives while the other three were swept away.

