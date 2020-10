In the quest for better healthcare facilities, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Dhemaji Civil Hospital.

The ICU ward will be constructed at a cost of rupees 14.16 crores under the Assam Critical Care Project.

Sarma wrote on Twitter, “It shall provide specialised care to COVID patients”.

MP Pradan Baruah and MLA Rano J Pegu were present during the launch ceremony.