Dhemaji Medical College Construction To Begin In 4 Months

Construction of Dhemaji Medical College to begin in the next four months. Around 150 bighas of land in Hiloidari block and Kuwafala Habi village under Dhemaji Revenue Circle near Dhemaji Civil Hospital has already been identified by the Dhemaji district administration for construction of this medical college.

Assam government health and family welfare minister Keshav Mahanta, Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency MP Pran Baruah and Dhemaji district collector P. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and other officials of the district administration visited the medical college land.

The health minister visited the medical college land and told the media that the government has raised hopes for the people of Dhemaji even in the face of bad conditions due to Covid-19.

He also mentioned that the construction of Dhemaji Medical College will begin in the next four months. The Health Minister also mentioned that the government has already taken necessary funds for construction of this medical college.

After this visit, Health Minister Keshav Mahanta formally launched the Covid Care Centre set up by The World Bank IMF Indian Class, INGO Shanti Sadhana Ashram in association with the Dhemaji District Administration at Dhemaji Engineering College in Bishnupur Panch Ali in Dhemaji.

On the occasion, the Health Minister distributed health supplies including Pulse Oximeter, Digital BP Machine, Glocometer and Thermal scanner to ASHA workers.

The minister also distributed cheques worth Rs 2.5 lakh to three women whose family members have already died of covid-19.