Dhemaji: Protestors Wave Black Flag at Naba Doley

Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) across the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organized a peace rally in Dhemaji on Wednesday.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chattra Parishad (AJYCP) members waved black flag to minister Naba Doley during his visit to Dhemaji to participate in the peace rally.

Protestors also blocked the road with trees so that the BJP leaders could not pass the road to participate in the rally.

The BJP peace rally went in vain as people opposed the rally and denied to participate. According to reports, not more than a hundred people have gathered to participate in the rally till the filing of this report.