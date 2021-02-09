Dhemaji to Have New Medical College: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a medical college will be started in Dhemaji next year. This was announced by the minister while participating at a public rally at North Lakhimpur today.

He also stated that if possible the Assam government will set up medical colleges in the state in Assamese in the next three years.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the minister said that the grand alliance government of the Congress could be formed in Bangladesh. “The Congress has not left even the rhinoceros. During the Congress-led government, the rhino population in Assam was decreased but during the BJP-led government, the rhino poaching has been controlled by the government,” the minister added.

The minister further claimed that the BJP government has given Rs. 1500 to 4lakh students and from next year the students will be given Rs. 100 per day. “12 lakhs students have taken admission in schools and colleges for free in the last 5 years. We have provided scooty to the girls and from next year we will think to include boys as well,” the minister added.

He further claimed that during the BJP government, 8 thousand children have been operated with heart surgery free of cost.

The minister also announced that the state government will appoint another 43000 teachers.