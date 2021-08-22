Dhing: 25 Angry Land Mafia Led Mobs Attack And Fire At Family, 8 Severely Injured

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dhing Family Attacked

Horrific incident took place in Nagaon’s Dhing where a family has been attacked and fired by a group of around 25 men over stealing of jute on Sunday.

The incident took place in No 1 Kandulimari of Dhing in Nagaon district on Sunday.

According to sources, the family was working in their paddy field when they were suddenly attacked by this huge mob.

The victim has been identified as Urzat Ali and his family who has been attacked by land Mafia Noor Hussain and his group of 25 men.

Victim Urzat Ali got a bullet shot in his leg, while all his other family members are severely injured.

As per sources, Urzat Ali stole Jute on Saturday night, for which he and his family has been attacked today.

Noor Hussain is believed to be involved with connection to illegal drugs apart from being a land mafia.

Meanwhile, Urzat Ali and his family has been rushed to nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

