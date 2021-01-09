‘Dhing Express’ Hima Das Turns 21

An 18-year-old year sprinter from Assam landed at the tracks of Commonwealth Games, history was made in Indian athletics after Hima Das came sixth in the 400 metres event.

Millennial Hima Das, fondly known as Dhing Express, turned 21 this year, hails from the remote village of Dhing, won her first bronze for 100mts at the state meet followed by entering the finals in the Junior National Championship.

After her impressive shot at U-18 nationals, the Asian and World Youth Championships in 2017, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) sent her to compete at the Federation Cup in 2018 where she won the 400m gold.

Das then created history by winning gold in the 400 metres at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Finland, making her the first Indian to win a medal at any track event as part of the World Athletic Championship

Hima Das went on to become a Triple Asian Games medallist Hima and broke her own 400m national record within a day and won the silver in 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

She was then conferred with the Arjuna Award and last year was nominated for Khel Ratna Award as well.

In July 2019, Das won five 200m gold medals in less than a month at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland, Kutno Athletics Meet, Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic, Tabor Athletics Meet, and Mezinarodni Atleticky Mitink.