Darrang: Violent Protests During Eviction Drive At Dholpur No 3, Police Use Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas

Heated situation in Assam’s Sipajhar during an eviction drive at Dholpur no 3 area, which led to violent protests by encroachers.

Protesters tried to attack police personnel with blunt weapons, after which the latter had to resort to using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Police also had to shoot live rounds in the air to disperse the protesters but it didn’t deter them.

Stones were also pelted by the protesters.

At least two protestors were killed and eight were injured in the incident. Two policemen were also injured.

The numbers are likely to rise as the situation still has not calmed down. More details awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a huge eviction drive was conducted by Siphajhar district administration at No. 1 and No 3 Dholpur area to free lands from illegal encroachers.

Around 4,500 bighas of government land encroached by around 8,000 families were freed during the drive.

There was no resistance from the families on that day and were instead seen shifting their belongings instead.