Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful Indian captains in the limited-overs format, announced his retirement on Saturday.

He wrote on his Instagram account, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Although retired, he is expected to play in the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE that is slated to begin on September 19.

A report by Indian Express quoted Saurav Ganguly as saying, “His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life.”

Under the stewardship of Dhoni, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, and the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups. Also, India won 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy under his captaincy.