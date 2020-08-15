Top StoriesNationalSports

Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket

By Pratidin Bureau
37

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful Indian captains in the limited-overs format, announced his retirement on Saturday.

He wrote on his Instagram account, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Although retired, he is expected to play in the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE that is slated to begin on September 19.

Related News

After Dhoni, Suresh Raina Too Retires From Cricket

COVID-19: Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan On Ventilator…

In a First After Boundary Row, Nepal PM Calls Modi

MP To Develop Ramayan Circuit – CM

A report by Indian Express quoted Saurav Ganguly as saying, “His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life.”

Under the stewardship of Dhoni, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, and the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups. Also, India won 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy under his captaincy.

You might also like
Regional

Body recovered in mysterious condition in Demow

National

Pak assures better Indo-Pak relations after LS polls

Regional

Ind Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Tickets Available on BookMyShow

National

Another 14 dead as Kerala flood death toll reaches 210 in last 10 days

Top Stories

Assam Govt wants to buy NRL, runs with OIL

Regional

Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Assam; mocks Congress

Comments
Loading...