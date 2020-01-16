Dhoni dropped from BCCI contract list

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday dropped former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni from its contract list. Apart from Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Raydu and Khaleel Ahmed were also dropped from the list.

It may be mentioned here that Dhoni played his last international match World Cup semifinal which India lost against New Zealand. The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020.

Meanwhile, it is raising fresh doubts about the future of the Indian WC winning captain. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year.

Following are the players in the categories: