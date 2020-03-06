Dhoni is back: 5 sixes in 5 balls

Since MS Dhoni’s arrival in Chennai, fans have been going crazy to witness the former Indian captain back on the field.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and has started preparations for the new campaign.

Since being in the city, Dhoni has featured in numerous videos shared by CSK on social media.

On Friday, he showed a glimpse of what he is still capable of as he sent the ball packing during a net session. In a video tweeted by Star Sports Tamil, Dhoni was seen hitting five back to back sixes in the nets. The video was shared by the official broadcaster of the IPL, Star Sports, on Twitter.

BALL 1⃣ – SIX

BALL 2⃣ – SIX

BALL 3⃣ – SIX

BALL 4⃣ – SIX

BALL 5⃣ – SIX



ஐந்து பந்துகளில் ஐந்து சிக்ஸர்களை பறக்கவிட்ட தல தோனி!



முழு காணொளி காணுங்கள் 📹👇



#⃣ "The Super Kings Show"

⏲️ 6 PM

📺 ஸ்டார் ஸ்போர்ட்ஸ் 1 தமிழ்

📅 மார்ச் 8

➡️ @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/rIcyoGBfhE — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) March 6, 2020

Dhoni smashing the ball has been missed by many as the wicketkeeper-batsman last played a professional match during India’s ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand last year.

Since then, Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket has been doing the rounds. His future, however, could be determined after seeing his performance in the upcoming IPL season with CSK.