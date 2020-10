One person was killed while two have been severely injured in a road accident that occurred on the national highway 31 in Gauripur’s Hajirijhana in Dhubri district.

The accident was triggered after the driver lost control over a four-wheeler vehicle numbered AS-17 E 3175 lost control.

One of the commuters died at site of the incident while two others who have been severely injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.