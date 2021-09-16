Dhubri: 2 Bangladesh Nationals Arrested For Staying Illegally In India

By Pratidin Bureau on September 16, 2021

A team of Assam Police on Thursday morning held two Bangladesh nationals for entering India illegally through Dhubri district.

As per reports, a team led by Trilochan Das, Sub-inspector at Ironjongla area under Dhubri PS arrested two persons identified as Maqbool Sheikh, 48, and his son Basir Sheikh, 18, both residents of Kurigram in Bangladesh.

According to the preliminary investigation they have been labourers in brick kilns in parts of India and Nepal.

While Maqbool was married to a woman at Dhubri, have been residing in India for the last 20 years and was nabbed while he came to visit his wife.

Further, two other Indians, Siddique Sheikh and Asadul of Dhubri was arrested for allegedly providing shelter to the Bangladesh nationals, the reports stated.

