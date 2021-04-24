Dhubri: 2 Killed, 13 Injured In Road Accident

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed, while 13 have been injured in a road accident in Dhubri on Saturday morning.

The accident took place after a head-on collision between a truck and bus at Agomoni.

As per reports, a speeding bus carrying marriage attenders crashed into a standing stone loaded truck.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Roy from Kokrajhar and Dhanjit Roy from Golakganj. The injured have been admitted to Dhubri Civil Hospital.

Reportedly, at least eight travellers are in a critical condition.