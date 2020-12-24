Dhubri: 4 Held For Robbing BSF Jawan

Few members of a gang of robbers were nabbed for robbing a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Wednesday night in Dhubri’s Bilasipara.

A gang of eleven members carried out a robbery at the residence of BSF jawan Abduss Subahan in Tilapara Kamaridihi.

Both, cash and jewellery were stolen.

Salkucha police officials traced down four members so far and have arrested them.

The four accused have been identified as Abdul Hai, Habizur Rahman, Rahidul Haque and Mustafizur Rahman.

A further investigation is underway.