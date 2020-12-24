Dhubri: 4 Held For Robbing BSF Jawan

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
61

Few members of a gang of robbers were nabbed for robbing a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Wednesday night in Dhubri’s Bilasipara.

A gang of eleven members carried out a robbery at the residence of BSF jawan Abduss Subahan in Tilapara Kamaridihi.

Both, cash and jewellery were stolen.

Related News

Minor Tremors Jolt Tezpur

Assam: 95 New COVID Cases, 103 Discharged

Five More COVID Deaths Reported In Assam

Meghalaya Impose Entry Ban Of Travellers From UK

Salkucha police officials traced down four members so far and have arrested them.

The four accused have been identified as Abdul Hai, Habizur Rahman, Rahidul Haque and Mustafizur Rahman.

A further investigation is underway.

You might also like
National

One Killed, 5 trapped in Uttarakhand Landslide

Regional

Nazira: ONGC pipe explosion

National

International Nurses Day Celebrated Across The World

Regional

Massive fire guts property worth lakhs in Duliajan

Pratidin Exclusive

Pratidin Time wins ENBA 2018 award

World

Tension between Brazil and Venezuela increases

Comments
Loading...