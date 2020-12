Assam police on Tuesday rescued 51 cattle heads from the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district while they were about to be smuggled out to Bangladesh for butchery.

While 25 of them were rescued from a boat in Brahmaputra, 16 others were caught in Tamarhat, 7 in Golakganj and 3 in Nalia.

The above information was disseminated by Dhubri police on Twitter.