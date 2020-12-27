Dhubri: 6 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
In a tragic incident on Sunday, six passengers were killed on the spot, while, two have been injured in a road accident that occurred at Gauripur‘s Sataiguri in Dhubri district.

As per reports, the accident took place when a bus was on its way from Cooch Behar to Guwahati Guwahati, and, had a head-on collision with a truck.

Local residents rescued the two injured passengers who were trapped inside the bus. The deceased persons are yet to be identified.

Moreover, the bus is registered with the number AS- 163- 1875

Further details awaited.

