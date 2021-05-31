Dhubri DSP Arrested For Nexus With Smugglers

Dhubri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jatin Chandra Das, was on Monday arrested for his alleged nexus with smugglers in the district.

According to an official statement, the arrest was made based on credible information received by Dhubri police.

Sources say Das collected Rs 50,000 from cattle-laden truck at the Sagolia border outpost.

Along with the DSP, a smuggler associated with the former was also arrested. He was identified as one Rafikul Paramanik alias Opi.

Additionally, unaccounted cash of Rs 4 Lakh 77 thousand was also recovered during a series of raids conducted by Dhubri police on Sunday night.

A case has been registered against Das under Section 7a/12 of Prevention of Corruption Act.