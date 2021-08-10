Dhubri: Eight-Year-Old Minor Girl Drowns To Death In Brahmaputra

In a tragic incident, a minor girl was drowned to death in Brahmaputra river at Dhubri’s Bahadurtari area while she was bathing.

The deceased, identified as one Rifa Tanzim Islam (8), was a resident of Ward No-11, Bahadurtari, Dhubri.

As per reports, the girl was swept away by the current of the river and was unable to return to the river bank.

The incident took place on Monday when she and one of her cousin went for an afternoon bath in the river, quite close to their house.

Soon after, locals rushed to the spot after her cousins raised the alarm. They searched for her but were unsuccessful.

Later, a missing report was filed by her father at the Bazar T.O.P Dhubri.

Divers of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and local police conducted a search operation but to no avail. It has been two days now, but the girl is still not found.

It is assumed that she is dead.