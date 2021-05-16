Acting on specific inputs, Dhubri police seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1 lakh from a Bangladeshi national.

A special team of Dhubri police and Gauripur police jointly launched an operation and nabbed the said Bangladeshi national and seized the fake cash from his possession.

The seized fake cash was reportedly smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border on Saturday night.

As per a report, the arrested individual was identified as one Omar Faruqe hailing from Bangladesh’s Kurigram district. He was nabbed from the house of one Amir Ali, a resident of Jhagrarpar Part IV village under Dhubri Sadat police station.

Additionally, one Sah Alom, resident of South Salmara was also involved in the case who provided shelter to the Bangladeshi national and helped him cross over the international border.

Both Amir Ali and Sah Alom are Indian nationals.

“There are reports that fake Indian currency notes and cattle smuggling syndicates are again gearing up and the people involved in it are trying to revive the illegal trade,” Dhubri superintendent of police Anand Mishra told a news portal.

Police said further investigation is underway.

