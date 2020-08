A truck full of illegal liquor has been seized at national highway 3 in Dhubri’s Bilasipara area on Sunday night.

380 cartons of illegal liquor were recovered by the patrolling police of the district.

In this connection, the driver and handyman, Bishnu Shutradhar and Azaad Ali have been apprehended.

The truck registered under AS-17 0957 is in possession of the district police authorities.