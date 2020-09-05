Top StoriesRegional

Dhubri: Large Consignments Of Tobacco, Supari Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
The National Highway 31 in Dhubri’s Bilasipara has turned into an illegal cargo corridor. In yet another operation led by the Dhubri police, a truck full of areca nuts (Supari), and three trucks of tobacco have been recovered today in the Mahamaya area of the highway.

In this connection, eight accused have been apprehended.

The truck with the number plates AS 25 EC – 3877 was carrying the areca nuts while trucks with number plates NL 01 K – 1482, AS 25 DC – 0620  and AS 25 CC – 6671 were carrying tobacco.

