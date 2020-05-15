Dhubri no longer in Orange zone

While the number of COVID-19 cases is growing and the fight against it is far from over, Assam’s Dhubri district has been declared a ‘Green Zone’ on Thursday.

Amid the nation-wide lockdown and Coronavirus cases, the Dhubri district administration has formally announced that the district is now a COVID-free green zone.

Stand-alone shops, grocery shops, and Pharmacy including Veterinary clinics will be kept open every day, while shopping complex, Cinema Hall, Shopping Mail, Saloon, Beauty Parlors, Restaurants, Gymnasium, Hotel & Lodge, etc. will remain closed until further order.

The rest category shops will be opened on a rotation basis. The President/Secretary of Chambers of Commerce will ensure regulating the category of shops as given below. The owner of the shops will ensure that they will arrange hand washing and all the workers of their establishments will wear face mask while selling items/ working in the establishment, social distancing is to be maintained by the staff and customers.