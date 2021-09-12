Dhubri: One Accused Killed In Police Encounter

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
dhubri
Representative Image

In yet another incident of a police encounter, a thief was killed by Dhubri police on Saturday in Bilasipara while trying to flee police custody.

They were gunned down by the Assam Police during a retaliatory firing. The gang of thieves was on motorbikes.

One of them was shot in the leg.  He was admitted to Dhubri Civil Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

However, the rest of the thieves fled the scene.

Over 20 criminals have been killed in similar encounters, while, over 30 have sustained bullet injuries since May this year.

