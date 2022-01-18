Dhubri: Panbari Kendriya Vidyalaya Declared Containment Zone

The Dhubri district administration has declared Panbari Kendriya Vidyalaya as a containment zone after the detection of several cases of COVID-19 among the students, teachers and staff.

The school has been declared containment zone for 7 days.

Dhubri deputy commissioner cum chairman of Dhubri District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the school to close in order to prevent the virus from further spreading among the students and staff.

The administration in an order said, “In view of detection of 39 COVID-19 positive cases against the samples collected on January, 17 amongst the students/teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Panbari, it is felt necessary to immediately seal the premises of the said Kendriya Vidyalaya, Panbari as per SOP for COVID-19 in the interest of Public Health.”

“The premises of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Panbari where the COVID-19 positive persons were working till 29/12/2021 is hereby notified as Containment Zone for next 7 (Seven) days with effect from today (17/01/2022),” the order added.

ALSO READ: Vaccination for 12-14 Years to Begin from March: NTAGI