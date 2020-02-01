Dhubri-Sadiya Riverways Connectivity To be Completed by 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced completion of 890 km Dhubri-Sadiya connectivity through riverways will be completed by 2022. She said this while placing her budget 2020 today in the Parliament.

Sitharaman said that the Inland Waterways has received a boost in the last five years and that the Jal Vikas Marg on National Waterway-1 will soon be completed. She said, “The government would consider corporatizing at least one major port and subsequently it’s listing on the stock exchanges.”

Sitharaman further stated that developing waterways has its impact on the eco-system on both the banks of the river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conceptualized “Arth Ganga” and that plans are afoot to energize economic activity along river banks.

The finance minister further informed that air traffic has been growing rapidly in the country as compared to the global average adding that one hundred more airports would be developed by 2024 to support the Udaan scheme. It is expected that the air fleet number shall go up from the present 600 to 1200 during this time.

She said that the government will provide R. 1.70 lakh crore for transport infrastructure in 2020-21.