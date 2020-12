In a tragic incident on Saturday, two bike riders were killed on the spot in a road accident that occurred at Chapar’s NH17 in Dhubri.

As per reports, the accident took place when a ultra bus and bike had a head-on collision.

The deceased persons were identified as Atuwar Rahman, 30-year-old, hails from Chapor’s Hingarupak and another Rustom Ali from Kheluwapara.

It maybe stated that the number of the bus was AS-15G- 7041 and the bike number plate was AS-17B-7932.

Further details awaited.