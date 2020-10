Ex BJP leader and SI exam scam accused Diban Deka, who was produced in court today, was sent to judicial custody after CID further refused to keep him in their custody.

Along with Deka, Manjit Bora, Tarani Kanta Banikya, Rupam Das, Pradip Mazumdar were also produced in court today.

Previously, the ex BJP leader was in custody of the Crime branch for five 5 days, after which he was transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for 6 days.