Dibrugarh: 1 Day Old Infant Eaten Alive By Dog

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dibrugarh Dog Eats Infant
REPRESENTATIVE

In a shocking incident in Dibrugarh, a baby was eaten by a dog on Sunday.

In the extremely unfortunate and horrifying incident that occurred in the district of Assam today, a newborn baby was reportedly eaten alive by a dog.

Meanwhile, the locals were reportedly able to save only a part of the infant’s remains. A note was recovered from the baby’s hand that read that the baby was born on December 18.

