Dibrugarh: 1st Case of Black Fungus Reported in AMCH

The first case of Black Fungus has been reported in Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh in a COVID-19 negative patient. The case has been detected after a test done by a joint team of the Microbiology and ophthalmologist departments on Saturday night.

The 47-year-old patient from Lakhimpur was admitted to AMCH on June 15. He was earlier admitted to Lakhimpur Civil Hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19. “After recovering from COVID-19, the patient developed symptoms of Black Fungus as he suffered from severe headache and red-eye after which he was admitted to AMCH,” said AMCH Superintendent Dr. Sanjib Kakoty.

Dr. Kakoty said that he is currently under treatment at Medicine Unit-1 at AMCH and that he is stable now but he needs treatment for another 21 days.

While asked if there are adequate numbers of medicines present for black fungus, Dr. Kakoty said that they have all the required medicines for the treatment of mucormycosis.

ALSO READ: National Doctors’ Day 2021: How Safe Are The Doctors?