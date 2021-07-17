Dibrugarh: 2 Young Men Attacks Police On Duty

Two notorious youths attacked police on duty in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

According to reports, the two young men threw the lathi and bike keys of police today.

The police had reportedly stopped the two youths for not wearing masks and roaming around the town during curfew hours.

This in turn made the two young men angry and they attacked the police personnel who were on duty.

Moreover, the two young men also tried to attack journalists who were covering the news at that time.

The two notorious young men have been identified as Bijay Gogoi and Asish Das.

Meanwhile, the two who attacked the police on duty are under arrest.

