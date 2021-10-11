Dibrugarh: 38 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad During Puja Rituals

By Pratidin Bureau on October 11, 2021

Around 38 people have fallen ill after consuming prasad during puja rituals in Dibrugarh’s Chabua on Sunday.

The people complained about abdominal pain, vomiting, and stomach upset, two to three hours after consuming the prasad.

Some of them were admitted to the Chabua Model Hospital, while some are being treated at the Tata Hospital.

Two of the patients are reported to be in critical condition and have been shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). 

Health officials have confirmed food poisoning to be the case, adding that their health status is being monitored.

AssamDibrugarh
Related Posts

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Union Minister’s Son Ashish Mishra Sent To 3-Day Police Remand

Gold Price Falls Amid Weak International Precious Metal Prices

Assam: APDCL Announces Urgent Power Cuts Amid Coal Crisis

Tripura CM Inaugurates ‘Oxygen Park’ In Agartala

Amid Coal Shortage, Amit Shah Meets Ministers

David Card, Joshua D. Angrist & Guido W. Imbens Win Economics Nobel

India To Ensure Space Sector Unites World: PM Modi