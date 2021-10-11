Dibrugarh: 38 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad During Puja Rituals

Around 38 people have fallen ill after consuming prasad during puja rituals in Dibrugarh’s Chabua on Sunday.

The people complained about abdominal pain, vomiting, and stomach upset, two to three hours after consuming the prasad.

Some of them were admitted to the Chabua Model Hospital, while some are being treated at the Tata Hospital.

Two of the patients are reported to be in critical condition and have been shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Health officials have confirmed food poisoning to be the case, adding that their health status is being monitored.