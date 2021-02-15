Dibrugarh Acid Attack: Accused Arrested

In a significant development in the Dibrugarh acid attack, the accused registered in the FIR has been arrested on Monday, Assam IG GP Singh stated.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said that justice will be brought to the survivor.

“Reference Acid throwing incident of Dibrugarh on February 14th, the FIR named accused have been arrested and follow up lawful action being taken. We shall leave no stone unturned to bring justice to the victim,” Singh tweeted.

As per sources, a 33-year-old woman from Jaypore in Naharkatia who lives with her sister in Dibrugarh was returning from her workplace – Sohum Shoppe – a mall in the centre of the town when a miscreant threw acid on her at a neighbourhood area called Mirzabag under Amolapatty Police outpost.

Reportedly, speculations have been made that the acid attack took place for rejection of a proposal from the accused. The incident also occurred on Valentine’s Day.