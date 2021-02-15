Top StoriesRegional

Dibrugarh Acid Attack: Accused Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
117

In a significant development in the Dibrugarh acid attack, the accused registered in the FIR has been arrested on Monday, Assam IG GP Singh stated.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said that justice will be brought to the survivor.

“Reference Acid throwing incident of Dibrugarh on February 14th, the FIR named accused have been arrested and follow up lawful action being taken. We shall leave no stone unturned to bring justice to the victim,” Singh tweeted.

Related News

Biswajit Daimary to be BJP Candidate for RS By-Polls

Guwahati: Jaishankar, Suzuki Reviews Japan-Aided Water…

Uttarakhand Disaster: 53 Bodies Recovered So Far

Maharashtra: 15 Killed In Road Accident

As per sources, a 33-year-old woman from Jaypore in Naharkatia who lives with her sister in Dibrugarh was returning from her workplace – Sohum Shoppe – a mall in the centre of the town when a miscreant threw acid on her at a neighbourhood area called Mirzabag under Amolapatty Police outpost.

Reportedly, speculations have been made that the acid attack took place for rejection of a proposal from the accused. The incident also occurred on Valentine’s Day.

You might also like
Regional

Cabinet approves capital grant for NE natural gas pipeline grid

Health

Jorhat To Face Complete Lockdown From July 9

Top Stories

India Extends Restrictions on UK Flights till Feb 14

Regional

KMSS set to launch fresh anti-CAB movement

National

IAF Aircraft Carrying 13 Goes Missing

Regional

Prez Kovind, Assam CM discuss flood, COVID-19 scenario

Comments
Loading...