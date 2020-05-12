Dibrugarh bound train leaves Delhi

Dibrugarh bound special train today left New Delhi carrying 467 passengers for Assam of which 445 are for Dibrugarh and 12 for Guwahati.

All the passengers were checked before allowing into the train. The train will reach Guwahati on Wednesday evening and reach Dibrugarh on Thursday morning.

Although Dibrugarh ha unusually high passengers but many Guwahati bound passengers might have booked it up to Dibrugarh in desperation as most of these passengers have been stuck at New Delhi for over two months since March third week.

The arrival of train passenger are now a new headache for both the Guwahati and Dibrugarh administration as new protocol for quarantine has to be formulated. Especially a large number of patient has to get down in Dibrugarh then the focus will be more in Dibrugarh, which is so far untouched by the Covid scare.