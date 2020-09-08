Dibrugarh Child Abuse Case: Accused Principal Suspended

By Pratidin Bureau
In connection with the child exploitation case in Dibrugarh, accused Dr. Mitali Konwar Deori has been suspended today as the principal of Moran College.

On September 6 Deori and her husband Dr. Siddhi Prasad Deori were arrested for pouring hot water on their 12-year-old domestic help.

The couple has been escaping since the minor was rescued by the District Child Welfare Committee on August 29 and a complaint against them was registered under various sections of the Child and Adolescent Labour Prohibition Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act was on August 31 by the Dibrugarh district police.

