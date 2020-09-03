Dibrugarh Child Exploitation Case: Two Arrested

The Police today made two arrests in connection with the hideous incident of child exploitation of Dibrugarh involving a doctor and a principal.

The Police arrested Priyankshu Deuri, son of the accused Dr. Siddhiprasad Deuri, and Kunal Senapati.

However, Dr. Siddhiprasad Deuri, the prime accused, is still at large.

On the other hand, severe protests broke out at Moran today demanding the arrest of the two accused in the heinous incident – Dr. Siddhiprasad Deuri and his wife Dr. Mitali Konwar (Principal of Moran College).

The two have accused of pouring hot boiling water on the family’s 12-year-old domestic help. The minor, as a result, suffered severe burns on the body leading to the wearing out of the skin and flesh.