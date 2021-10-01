Dibrugarh: CM Sarma Lays Foundation Stone of Flyover & Foot-Over Bridge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid foundation stone of several projects in Dibrugarh. The chief minister laid the foundation stone of a new flyover at Convoy Road crossing near Jalan Bus Terminus.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a foot-over bridge near Dibrugarh University at A.T. Road. The foot-over bridge will be built for the convenience of the students.

This will be the first state-of-the-art foot-over bridge in Dibrugarh, said CM Sarma while laying the foundation stone. “We have started several developmental projects at Dibrugarh. A library will also be set up which will be built in the replica of Kalashetra,” CM Sarma added.

He further stated that the problems of Dibrugarh University will also be discussed adding that all the students returning to the university should be vaccinated.

The university authority has been instructed to inform the students that they should return to the university only after being vaccinated.

On the other hand, in an effort to boost employment and per capita income, a village which is at a distance of 70kms from Dibrugarh, is being developed into a model ‘lemon village’. The village in question is Cheleng Chuk which is already known for producing Assam’s two famous varieties of lemon, ‘gol nemu and ‘kaji nemu’, in abundance. Recently, a large quantity of ‘kaji nemu’ was exported to foreign countries like Dubai and London where it has received much love and appreciation. The development of Cheleng Chuk village as a ‘lemon village’, which has a population of around 570 people, is a part of an ambitious programme that is being undertaken by the Dibrugarh district administration and the Agriculture department.

